Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Datadog by 39,233.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after buying an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Datadog by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,998,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,505.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,947 shares of company stock worth $10,460,414 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

