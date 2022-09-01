Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 1,094.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,068 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

EBR opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

