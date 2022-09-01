MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $122,250.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $782.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

