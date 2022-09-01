Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 364 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.7 %

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $351.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.