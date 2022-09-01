First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

