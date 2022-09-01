Juan Andres Sells 839 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

