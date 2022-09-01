Juan Andres Sells 839 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
