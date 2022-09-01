Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 169,218 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE SSL opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

