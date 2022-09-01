Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,772 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seagen by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

SGEN stock opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.