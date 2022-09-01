Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $188,497. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

