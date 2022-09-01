Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DETNF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

