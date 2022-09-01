Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.9 %
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$31.38 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40.
Insider Activity at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Recommended Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.