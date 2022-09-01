Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$31.38 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

