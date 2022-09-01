NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,036.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. NEXT has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.