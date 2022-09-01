Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$937.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

