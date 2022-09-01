American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

AHOTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.