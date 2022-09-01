Critical Review: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Poshmark and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 11 3 0 2.21 Vipshop 0 6 1 0 2.14

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.36%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $11.41, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Vipshop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.4% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Poshmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Poshmark and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -17.12% -14.24% -9.55% Vipshop 4.05% 15.09% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.61 -$98.33 million ($0.75) -14.43 Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.43 $734.56 million $1.00 11.61

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Poshmark has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vipshop beats Poshmark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

