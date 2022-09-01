Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Financial Comparison

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Kinross Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.35 Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.14 $221.20 million ($0.48) -6.83

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19% Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Vista Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vista Gold and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 282.65%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.66%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Kinross Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

