Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Critical Contrast

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 6 0 2.38 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $118.21, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 16.18% 16.97% 9.16% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.15 $651.64 million $3.52 25.65 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

