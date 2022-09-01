Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $148.75 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.