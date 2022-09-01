Insider Buying: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Purchases 35,667.70 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director William Michael O’reilly bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 2.10 per share, for a total transaction of 35,667.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at 35,667.70.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of PNRL opened at 2.10 on Thursday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of 1.67 and a 52-week high of 2.60.
Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile
See Also
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.