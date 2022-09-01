Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $28.56. Bristow Group shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a PE ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

