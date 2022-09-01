American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 749,218 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 749,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

