Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Conn’s to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Conn’s Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

