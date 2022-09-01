SVB Leerink Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.