American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1,019.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.