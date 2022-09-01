W Larry Cash Purchases 1,500 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $970.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,822,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

