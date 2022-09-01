American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,518 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

