IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) SVP Acquires $39,800.00 in Stock

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) SVP Richard W. Rew II acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. IsoPlexis Co. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). IsoPlexis had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 535.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISO. SVB Leerink cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

