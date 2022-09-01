Jim A. Swanson Buys 500 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 561,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

