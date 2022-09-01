US Bancorp DE Sells 1,411 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

