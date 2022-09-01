American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,232 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $97.74 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

