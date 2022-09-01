Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 7.9 %

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $502.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

