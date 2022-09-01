The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

