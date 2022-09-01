Eric Breon Sells 7,918 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,438,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50.

On Monday, June 6th, Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $519,780,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

