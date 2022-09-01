Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Genesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of GCO opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

