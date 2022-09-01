American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,324 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

