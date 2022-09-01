Lewis J. Critelli Sells 1,713 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

