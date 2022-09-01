Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 439.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.0% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $117.61 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82.

