Christopher J. Ghidorzi Acquires 625 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi bought 625 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.34 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

