Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

