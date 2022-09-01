Charles P. Blankenship Buys 500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Woodward by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

