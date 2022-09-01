Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,455 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28.

