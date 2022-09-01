Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 534 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

