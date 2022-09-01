Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.