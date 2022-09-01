Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $44.70

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $43.00. Cactus shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 1,933 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

