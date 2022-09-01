Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $139,463.64 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,935.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

