Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,881,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,103,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

