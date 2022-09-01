Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 328 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.