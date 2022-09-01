Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

