Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX opened at $88.75 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

