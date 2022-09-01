Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.14% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

